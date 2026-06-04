Colin Rea News: Tosses 5.1 innings in no-decision

Rea didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the A's. He tossed 5.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out three.

Rea came up just two outs short of posting a quality start, and he delivered a very similar line to the one in his previous outing on the road against the Pirates, where he also allowed two runs across 5.1 frames. However, Rea has allowed multiple runs in each of his last five appearances and only has one quality start over that stretch, ultimately owning a 5.40 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 17:10 K:BB across 26.2 innings in that span. Rea is slated to make his next start next week on the road against the Rockies, which is far from a favorable matchup to end his struggles.