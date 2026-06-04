Colin Rea headshot

Colin Rea News: Tosses 5.1 innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Rea didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the A's. He tossed 5.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out three.

Rea came up just two outs short of posting a quality start, and he delivered a very similar line to the one in his previous outing on the road against the Pirates, where he also allowed two runs across 5.1 frames. However, Rea has allowed multiple runs in each of his last five appearances and only has one quality start over that stretch, ultimately owning a 5.40 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 17:10 K:BB across 26.2 innings in that span. Rea is slated to make his next start next week on the road against the Rockies, which is far from a favorable matchup to end his struggles.

Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Rea See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Rea See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago