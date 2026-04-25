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Colin Rea News: Unravels against Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Rea (3-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four batters over 3.1 innings.

Rea got through two scoreless frames before giving up a two-run homer to Max Muncy in the third inning. Things went even further south for the righty in the fourth -- he retired the first batter be faced, then allowed four straight batters to reach base, all of whom eventually came around to score (two after his departure). Rea hurt himself by issuing four free passes in the loss after handing out no more than two walks in any of his first five outings. He came into Saturday on a three-game win streak and having given up no more than three earned runs across any of his first five appearances, so he'll look to put this poor start behind him and get better results in what's projected to be a home start against Arizona next week.

Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs
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