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Colin Rea News: Works in relief of injured starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Rea allowed one run on four hits across 3.1 innings of relief in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Guardians. He walked one and struck out four.

Rea entered in the second inning after starter Cade Horton (forearm) departed early. After the game, the Cubs announced that Horton will be headed to the injured list, which will open up a rotation spot at least temporarily. Rea made 27 regular-season starts for Chicago last year and has 103 career starts at the MLB level, so he certainly has the experience to slide in if needed. Ben Brown is also an option to make starts, though the Cubs have not announced their plans for Horton's spot yet.

Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs
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