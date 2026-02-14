Colin Selby Injury: Beginning season on IL
The Orioles placed Selby on the 60-day injured list Saturday with right shoulder inflammation, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Selby's move to the 60-day IL will ensure he remains sidelined until at least late May and open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Jackson Kowar, who was acquired in a trade with the Twins on Saturday. Selby isn't reportedly dealing with any structural damage, which increases the likelihood that he returns to the Orioles' bullpen after a minimum-length IL stint.
