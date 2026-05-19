Colin Selby headshot

Colin Selby Injury: Having shoulder evaluated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Selby was recently evaluated by Dr. Chris Looze in Baltimore due to ongoing symptoms with his injured right shoulder, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Selby has been out all season with right shoulder inflammation and seems to have made little-to-no progress. He is still in the process of discussing treatment options, but it's unclear whether surgery is being considered. Selby held a 3.21 ERA and 14:2 K:BB over 14 innings out of the Orioles' bullpen in 2025.

Colin Selby
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Selby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Selby See More
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
35 days ago
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
MLB
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
Author Image
Jason Collette
168 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Collette Calls: 2025 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2025 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
December 23, 2024