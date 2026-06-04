Collin Price News: Selected from Sugar Land

The Astros selected Price's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Price will receive his first promotion to the majors after slashing .235/.360/.476 with 10 homers, 26 RBI and 19 runs in 47 games at Sugar Land. Cesar Salazar was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, so the door is open for Price to work as Houston's backup catcher until Yainer Diaz (oblique) returns from the injured list.