Collin Snider News: Sent to minors camp
The Cubs reassigned Snider to minor-league camp Sunday.
Snider made 24 regular-season appearances in the big leagues with Seattle in 2025, but he lost his spot on the 40-man roster in August and then signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs over the winter. The veteran righty was unable to secure a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen and is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Iowa.
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