Colson Montgomery Injury: Hoping to return this weekend

Montgomery (back) is expected to return to Cactus League action as soon as Saturday and no later than Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery hasn't played in more than a week because of back spasms but is making nice progress. The shortstop took some swings off the Trajekt machine as part of his baseball activities Thursday and it appears as though his return to the lineup is imminent. Montgomery is competing for the White Sox' shortstop job this spring, so he can't afford to miss much more time.