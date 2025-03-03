Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colson Montgomery headshot

Colson Montgomery Injury: Resting through off day Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Montgomery (back) will continue to be held out of action through the White Sox' off day Tuesday before being re-evaluated, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Manager Will Venable said Sunday that Montgomery is "progressing well" as he recovers from back spasms, an injury which first popped up last Thursday. Montgomery has not resumed baseball activities, so a return to game action doesn't appear imminent. The 23-year-old is competing to be Chicago's starting shortstop and the long the injury lingers, the better the chances are that he opens the season back at Triple-A Charlotte.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now