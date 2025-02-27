Colson Montgomery Injury: Scratched from lineup
Montgomery was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Guardians due to back spasms, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The White Sox are labeling Montgomery's removal as precautionary, so the young infielder doesn't seem to be dealing with anything too serious. He'll take Thursday off to rest and likely return to Cactus League play within a few days.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now