Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colson Montgomery headshot

Colson Montgomery Injury: Scratched from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Montgomery was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Guardians due to back spasms, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox are labeling Montgomery's removal as precautionary, so the young infielder doesn't seem to be dealing with anything too serious. He'll take Thursday off to rest and likely return to Cactus League play within a few days.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now