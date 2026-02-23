Colson Montgomery headshot

Colson Montgomery Injury: Scratched from lineup with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Montgomery was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game versus the Rockies due to illness.

It's a precautionary move, as Montgomery should be fine to return to action in a day or two. The White Sox will replace Montgomery in Monday's lineup with William Bergolla, who will cover shortstop and bat ninth.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More
