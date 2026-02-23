Colson Montgomery Injury: Scratched from lineup with illness
Montgomery was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game versus the Rockies due to illness.
It's a precautionary move, as Montgomery should be fine to return to action in a day or two. The White Sox will replace Montgomery in Monday's lineup with William Bergolla, who will cover shortstop and bat ninth.
