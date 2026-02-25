Colson Montgomery News: Back in spring lineup
Montgomery (illness) will start at shortstop and bat cleanup in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Reds.
After falling ill, Montgomery was scratched from the starting nine ahead of Monday's game against the Rockies, but the young infielder looks to be good to go following a couple days of rest and recovery. Montgomery is poised to enter 2026 as the White Sox's everyday shortstop after slugging 21 home runs in just 71 games as a rookie last season, but trimming down his 29.3 percent strikeout rate will likely be essential if he's to improve upon his middling .239 batting average.
