Colson Montgomery headshot

Colson Montgomery News: Back in spring lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Montgomery (illness) will start at shortstop and bat cleanup in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

After falling ill, Montgomery was scratched from the starting nine ahead of Monday's game against the Rockies, but the young infielder looks to be good to go following a couple days of rest and recovery. Montgomery is poised to enter 2026 as the White Sox's everyday shortstop after slugging 21 home runs in just 71 games as a rookie last season, but trimming down his 29.3 percent strikeout rate will likely be essential if he's to improve upon his middling .239 batting average.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season
MLB
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
2 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Shortstop
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Shortstop
Author Image
KC Joyner
12 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
15 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
20 days ago