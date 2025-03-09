Colson Montgomery News: Checks back into lineup

Montgomery (back) will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

Montgomery will be making his fourth Cactus League appearance of the spring and his first since Feb. 25, after a bout with back spasms had kept him out of action for nearly two weeks. The 23-year-old shortstop is in contention for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he'll likely need a strong finish to the spring to earn his place with the big club. Coming off a 121-loss season, the White Sox have no visions of contending for a playoff spot in 2025, so the team's brain trust likely won't have much motivation to start Montgomery's service clock until they're fully confident that he's big-league ready.