Colson Montgomery News: Crushes pivotal home run

Montgomery went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the White Sox's 6-5 win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Montgomery was brought home in the fifth inning on a two-run double by Jarred Kelenic, and the former gave the White Sox a 6-3 lead in the seventh after belting a solo homer off John Schreiber. It was Montgomery's 11th home run of the season and second in 11 games since May 1. The 24-year-old shortstop is slashing .230/.331/.500 with one steal, 29 RBI and 20 runs scored across 175 plate appearances this season.