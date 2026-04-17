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Colson Montgomery News: Drives in two Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Friday's 9-2 win over the Athletics.

Montgomery got the scoring started with an RBI double in the top of the first inning, giving Chicago a 1-0 lead. Like most of his White Sox teammates, Montgomery has been scuffling at the plate for most of April. Friday marked just his third multi-hit game of the season. On the season, Montgomery is slashing .191/.295/.382 with three home runs, 11 RBI, five runs scored, one stolen base and a 7:26 BB:K across 78 plate appearances. After striking out 29.2 percent of the time as a rookie last season, Montgomery's strikeout rate has swelled to 33.3 percent early on in 2026.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
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