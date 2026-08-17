Colson Montgomery News: Exiting lineup against lefty

Montgomery is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Cubs.

Montgomery had made 19 straight starts, but he's managed a lowly .539 OPS with a 39.3 percent strikeout rate over that span. With a lefty in Shota Imanaga on the hill for the Cubs, the left-handed-hitting Montgomery will get a day to regroup. Luisangel Acuna will cover shortstop for the White Sox.