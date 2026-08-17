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Colson Montgomery News: Exiting lineup against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Montgomery is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Cubs.

Montgomery had made 19 straight starts, but he's managed a lowly .539 OPS with a 39.3 percent strikeout rate over that span. With a lefty in Shota Imanaga on the hill for the Cubs, the left-handed-hitting Montgomery will get a day to regroup. Luisangel Acuna will cover shortstop for the White Sox.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
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