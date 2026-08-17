Colson Montgomery News: Exiting lineup against lefty
Montgomery is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Cubs.
Montgomery had made 19 straight starts, but he's managed a lowly .539 OPS with a 39.3 percent strikeout rate over that span. With a lefty in Shota Imanaga on the hill for the Cubs, the left-handed-hitting Montgomery will get a day to regroup. Luisangel Acuna will cover shortstop for the White Sox.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target23 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 2424 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More