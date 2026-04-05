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Colson Montgomery News: Getting breather Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 1:49pm

Montgomery isn't in the White Sox's starting lineup Sunday versus Toronto.

Montgomery started each of Chicago's first eight games this season, posting a .207/.303/.414 slash line with two home runs, six RBI and a stolen base. Of his starts, six came at shortstop and two at third base. Miguel Vargas is at the hot corner for the White Sox on Sunday, while Tanner Murray -- who was called up prior to the contest -- will be making his major-league debut at shortstop against southpaw Eric Lauer.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
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