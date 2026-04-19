Colson Montgomery News: Goes deep again Sunday
Montgomery went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's victory over Athletics.
Montgomery went deep for the second straight day, this time crushing a slider over the center-field fence in a lefty-lefty matchup with Jeffrey Springs in the fifth inning. The infielder has been on a power surge of late, slashing .261/.414/.739 with three homers, six RBI and four runs over his past seven games. After posting an .840 OPS across 71 games as a rookie in 2025, Montgomery owns a .771 mark through 22 contests in 2026.
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