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Colson Montgomery News: Goes deep against Soriano in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Angels.

Groundout machine Jose Soriano had allowed just one home run all season coming into Tuesday's contest, but Montgomery took him deep on a knuckle curve to lead off the bottom of the second inning. It snapped a five-game homer-less drought for Montgomery, who had hit a big fly in each of the previous four contests. The lefty-hitting infielder is now slashing .236/.341/.509 with eight homers, 20 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base and a 10:37 BB:K across 123 trips to the plate.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
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