Colson Montgomery News: Goes deep against Soriano in win
Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Angels.
Groundout machine Jose Soriano had allowed just one home run all season coming into Tuesday's contest, but Montgomery took him deep on a knuckle curve to lead off the bottom of the second inning. It snapped a five-game homer-less drought for Montgomery, who had hit a big fly in each of the previous four contests. The lefty-hitting infielder is now slashing .236/.341/.509 with eight homers, 20 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base and a 10:37 BB:K across 123 trips to the plate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 272 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 245 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 245 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More