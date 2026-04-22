Colson Montgomery News: Goes yard again

Montgomery went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Wednesday's 11-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

This was Montgomery's fourth straight game with a homer, though he doesn't even have the longest active streak on the team, as Munetaka Murakami has gone deep in five straight contests. While Montgomery is connecting with power lately, he also has eight strikeouts over his last five games. He's batting .212 with an .834 OPS, seven homers, 18 RBI, 10 runs scored, five doubles and a stolen base across 24 contests this season. The power is real, but Montgomery's high strikeout rate (32.7 percent) will leave him prone to slumps when he's not making strong contact.