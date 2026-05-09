Colson Montgomery headshot

Colson Montgomery News: Hits 10th homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Mariners.

Montgomery went deep in the bottom of the first with a two-run shot off Luis Castillo, his 10th long ball of the campaign. The shortstop has been one of the most consistent offensive forces in the White Sox lineup this season. Aside from becoming the team's second player to reach double-digit homers behind Munetaka Murakami's 15, Montgomery also has a strong .827 OPS through 39 games in 2026.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago