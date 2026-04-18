Colson Montgomery headshot

Colson Montgomery News: Hits fourth homer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, walk and hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.

Montgomery got the scoring started in this one, taking Luis Severino deep for a solo shot to lead off the top of the second inning. With the bases loaded in the top of the 11th, Montgomery struck out. The second-year shortstop continues to struggle to hit for average as an all-or-nothing type at the plate. Montgomery is slashing just .194/.310/.417 with four homers, 12 RBI, six runs scored, one stolen base and an 8:27 BB:K across 84 plate appearances. He's struck out at least once in 16 of 21 contests and has multiple strikeouts in eight of those.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
23 days ago
Collette Calls: Wrapping Up Spring Steals
MLB
Collette Calls: Wrapping Up Spring Steals
Author Image
Jason Collette
25 days ago