Colson Montgomery News: Hits fourth homer Saturday
Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, walk and hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.
Montgomery got the scoring started in this one, taking Luis Severino deep for a solo shot to lead off the top of the second inning. With the bases loaded in the top of the 11th, Montgomery struck out. The second-year shortstop continues to struggle to hit for average as an all-or-nothing type at the plate. Montgomery is slashing just .194/.310/.417 with four homers, 12 RBI, six runs scored, one stolen base and an 8:27 BB:K across 84 plate appearances. He's struck out at least once in 16 of 21 contests and has multiple strikeouts in eight of those.
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