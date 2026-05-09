Colson Montgomery News: Knocks in three
Montgomery went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI on Friday against the Mariners.
Montgomery recorded a bases-clearing double in the third inning to account for all of his RBI. He extended his hitting streak to four games and also has at least one hit in at least eight of his last 10 starts. In those 10 contests, Montgomery has hit .231, but he has also chipped in two homers, seven RBI and four runs scored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 54 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 27 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 2712 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More