Colson Montgomery News: Knocks in two
Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Friday against the Pirates.
Montgomery broke the game open with a two-RBI double in the sixth inning, the first double and second extra-base hit of his career. He has started 10 out of 11 games since being promoted to the majors and is hitting a solid .281 with a 9:6 K:BB in 38 plate appearances. While the start to his big-league career has perhaps gone better than anticipated, it is worth watching his strikeout rate as he has punched out five times across his last three starts.
