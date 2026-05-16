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Colson Montgomery News: Launches 12th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Cubs.

Montgomery led off the second inning with his 12th home run of the season. He's gone deep in consecutive starts and also has three homers in his last five games. In that span, Montgomery has hit .316 with four RBI and five runs scored and remains a very strong source of power and counting-stat production.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
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