Colson Montgomery News: Lifts ninth homer
Montgomery went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Friday's 8-2 win over the Padres.
Montgomery went deep in the fifth inning to stretch the White Sox's lead to 7-0 at the time. The shortstop has hit safely in four straight contests, going 5-for-16 (.313) with two homers and three RBI in that span. He's up to nine homers, 22 RBI, 15 runs scored and one stolen base over 32 contests this season while maintaining a .237 batting average and .859 OPS. He also has a 28.8 percent strikeout rate, but that's tolerable as long as he continues to slug.
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