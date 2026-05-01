Colson Montgomery News: Lifts ninth homer

Montgomery went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Friday's 8-2 win over the Padres.

Montgomery went deep in the fifth inning to stretch the White Sox's lead to 7-0 at the time. The shortstop has hit safely in four straight contests, going 5-for-16 (.313) with two homers and three RBI in that span. He's up to nine homers, 22 RBI, 15 runs scored and one stolen base over 32 contests this season while maintaining a .237 batting average and .859 OPS. He also has a 28.8 percent strikeout rate, but that's tolerable as long as he continues to slug.