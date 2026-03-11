Colson Montgomery News: Minimal concern about slow spring
Manager Will Venable isn't concerned about Montgomery's poor results in Cactus League games, Barry Bloom of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Montgomery is only 5-for-27 to this point in the spring, while also striking out at a 28.6 percent clip. While not necessarily surprising given his minor-league track record and his results in a small sample from the majors in 2025, Venable still defended Montgomery by saying that the young shortstop has had a good spring from a process standpoint. Venable also reiterated that the poor results will not influence Montgomery's role with the club on Opening Day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3005 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review8 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season16 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30020 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Shortstop26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More