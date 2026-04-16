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Colson Montgomery News: Not starting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Montgomery is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

Montgomery wore the golden sombrero in Wednesday's loss to the Rays and sports a 33.8 percent strikeout rate on the season, so he'll take a day Thursday to regroup. Tanner Murray is at shortstop and batting sixth as the White Sox try to avoid being swept.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
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