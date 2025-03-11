Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Colson Montgomery headshot

Colson Montgomery News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The White Sox optioned Montgomery to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Montgomery entered camp with an opportunity to win the White Sox' shortstop job, but he's been limited to only four games this spring due to a back issue. The 23-year-old is healthy now, having returned to action Sunday, but he will begin the season back at Charlotte, where he produced a .214/.329/.381 batting line in 2024. The competition for Chicago's shortstop job now looks to be down to Brooks Baldwin, Chase Meidroth and Jacob Amaya.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now