Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colson Montgomery headshot

Colson Montgomery News: Pops homer in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Montgomery went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Cubs.

Montgomery, a first-round pick in 2021, is on the verge of debuting in the majors after logging essentially a full season at the Triple-A level in 2024. Interestingly, MLB.com is projecting Montgomery to be the Opening Day shortstop for the White Sox. The soon-to-be 23-year-old could perhaps benefit from more seasoning in the minors, but he will have the opportunity to force the team's hand this spring.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now