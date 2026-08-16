Colson Montgomery News: Reaches 70 RBI

Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Saturday against the Tigers.

Montgomery doubled home two runners in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie. His production continues to come in bunches, as he's driven in 17 runs across 25 games since the All-Star break despite hitting only .173 with a 37.3 percent strikeout rate. Montgomery reached 70 RBI for the campaign with the performance, paired with his 26 home runs.