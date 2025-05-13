Colson Montgomery News: Rejoining Triple-A club

The White Sox transferred Montgomery from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Montgomery will rejoin Charlotte for the first time since late April, after he was sent back to extended spring training to work on his swing mechanics upon slashing .149/.223/.255 with a 41.7 percent strikeout rate over 103 plate appearances to begin the International League season. The 23-year-old returned to action when the ACL season began earlier this month and appeared in five games, going 3-for-17 with a 2:4 BB:K. Despite the middling results in his limited sample of action in Arizona, the White Sox were evidently satisfied enough with Montgomery's plate approach to have him report back to Charlotte. If he can get back in track at Triple-A and keep his strikeouts in check, Montgomery could still be a candidate to make his MLB debut at some point later this season.