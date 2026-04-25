Colson Montgomery News: Scores twice
Montgomery went 0-for-3 with two runs scored Saturday against the Nationals.
Montgomery's seven-game hitting streak was snapped, but he still managed to make an impact in the contest. He was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning and came around to score, and he was once again driven in after beginning the 10th inning on second base. Montgomery's recent stretch of success has significantly shifted his season-long line, as he's gone 11-for-31 with four homers, 10 RBI and seven runs scored across his last eight starts.
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