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Colson Montgomery News: Sitting out versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Montgomery is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

The lefty-swinging Montgomery was in the lineup the last five times the White Sox went up against a traditional lefty hurler, but he'll take a seat in Thursday's series finale as the Royals send southpaw Kris Bubic to the bump. Luisangel Acuna is grabbing a start at shortstop while Montgomery rests.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
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