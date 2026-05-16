Colson Montgomery News: Smacks another homer

Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the White Sox's 8-3 win over the Cubs on Saturday.

Montgomery was responsible for one of five home runs off Jameson Taillon on Saturday, with the former's taking place in the third inning to give the White Sox a 5-0 lead. Montgomery has gone deep in back-to-back games and is up to 13 home runs on the season, which is sixth-most in the American League and second on the White Sox behind Munetaka Murakami (17). Montgomery sports an .864 OPS with one steal, 31 RBI and 22 runs scored over 183 plate appearances this season.