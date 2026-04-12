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Colson Montgomery News: Smacks third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 10:27pm

Montgomery went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Royals.

Montgomery has had a slow start to the season, with Sunday marking only his second multi-hit game and first since March 29. He started a two-out rally in the second inning with a double before coming around to score, and he popped a two-run homer two frames later. Montgomery has been a true three-outcome player across 63 plate appearances, as he's struck out 30.2 percent of the time, walked at a 7.9 percent clip and also hit three home runs.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
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