Colson Montgomery headshot

Colson Montgomery News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Montgomery is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Montgomery will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitter Sam Antonacci while southpaw MacKenzie Gore takes the hill for Texas. Luisangel Acuna will spell Montgomery at shortstop and will bat ninth.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Friday (Aug. 21)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Friday (Aug. 21)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
7 days ago
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
MLB
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
Author Image
James Anderson
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago