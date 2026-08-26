Colson Montgomery News: Taking seat against lefty
Montgomery is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Montgomery will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitter Sam Antonacci while southpaw MacKenzie Gore takes the hill for Texas. Luisangel Acuna will spell Montgomery at shortstop and will bat ninth.
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