Colson Montgomery News: Taking seat Tuesday
Montgomery is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Montgomery started the previous 17 games and will receive a day off after going 15-for-66 (.227 average) with three doubles, four homers and a 31.5 percent strikeout rate during that span. Luisangel Acuna is picking up a start at shortstop Tuesday for the White Sox.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)Yesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 312 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 Dynasty Baseball Prospect Rankings & Mailbag6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Montgomery See More