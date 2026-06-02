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Colson Montgomery News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Montgomery is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Montgomery started the previous 17 games and will receive a day off after going 15-for-66 (.227 average) with three doubles, four homers and a 31.5 percent strikeout rate during that span. Luisangel Acuna is picking up a start at shortstop Tuesday for the White Sox.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
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