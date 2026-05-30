Colson Montgomery News: Tallies 14th homer
Montgomery went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday against the Tigers.
Montgomery blasted a solo home run in the eighth inning to put the White Sox up 5-1. It was his 14th home run of the season, and his first since May 16 -- a span of 12 starts. He also hit .191 in that span with just three RBI and four runs scored. Even with that downturn in recent production, Montgomery has a 126 wRC+ on the season with 35 RBI and 27 runs scored across 56 games.
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