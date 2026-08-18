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Colson Montgomery News: Three knocks in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Montgomery went 3-for-4 with a double and one run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Montgomery has logged a trio of multi-hit efforts over 15 games in August. He's batting just .217 this month, right on the nose with his mark for the year. Montgomery also has just four extra-base hits and eight RBI, as well as a 4:26 BB:K in August. He's showed plenty of power (26 homers, 20 doubles), but a 32.9 percent strikeout rate has been a limiting factor in his overall profile.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
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