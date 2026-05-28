Colson Montgomery News: Three straight multi-hit games
Montgomery went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Twins.
Montgomery knocked in a run with a single in the first inning and tallied another base hit two frames later. The effort marked his third straight start with multiple hits, and he's gone 6-for-14 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in that span. Even given that hot stretch, Montgomery is hitting only .209 with a 35.4 percent strikeout rate across his last 11 games.
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