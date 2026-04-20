Colt Emerson Injury: Nursing wrist injury at Triple-A

The Mariners declined to recall Emerson from Triple-A Tacoma to take Brendan Donovan's (groin) roster spot in part because Emerson has been dealing with a wrist injury, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Emerson homered in his last game for Tacoma on Saturday but did not play in Sunday's contest. It's unclear if the top prospect will miss any additional time. The timing of the injury is unfortunate, although the Mariners might have decided against promoting Emerson even if he was healthy, as Donovan's absence is not expected to last long. Signed to an eight-year, $95 million contract extension in late March, Emerson is slashing .258/.361/.452 with two homers and six stolen bases in his first 73 plate appearances with Tacoma. The 20-year-old has a good chance to make his major-league debut in the first half, but for now he'll focus on getting healthy and returning to the Rainiers' lineup.