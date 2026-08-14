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Colt Emerson Injury: Placed on big-league IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 1:49pm

The Mariners placed Emerson on the 10-day injured list Friday with left wrist inflammation, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

It was originally reported that Emerson was on his way back to Triple-A after getting off to a slow start in the big leagues, but he will instead end up on the major-league injured list due to a wrist injury he suffered while with the big club. Brock Rodden will come up from Tacoma to replenish Seattle's infield depth and could take over as the Mariners' primary shortstop until Emerson or J.P. Crawford (wrist) returns from the IL.

Colt Emerson
Seattle Mariners
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