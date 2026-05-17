Colt Emerson News: Batting ninth in major-league debut
Emerson was called up from Triple-A Tacoma and he's batting ninth in Sunday's series finale versus the Padres, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Emerson will make his major-league debut, starting at third base after Brendan Donovan (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Emerson has posted a .255 average with seven home runs, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 145 at-bats in 38 contests with Tacoma so far this year. In Donovan's absence, Emerson is expected to operate as Seattle's primary third baseman.
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