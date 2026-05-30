Colt Emerson News: Clubs homer Saturday
Emerson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
This was Emerson's first homer since he logged his first career hit versus the White Sox on May 18. The infielder has displayed decent power so far with two homers and three doubles over 12 contests. He's batting .237 with an .852 OPS, seven RBI, six runs scored and a triple over his first 12 major-league games.
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