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Colt Emerson News: Draws walk in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Emerson went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Padres.

While Emerson was held hitless in his major-league debut, he did score Seattle's first run of the game after drawing a lead-off walk in the sixth inning. The 20-year-old Emerson was recalled from Triple-A to serve as the Mariners' primary third baseman in the absence of Brendan Donovan (groin), though he could also now see time at shortstop after J.P. Crawford (triceps) left Sunday's contest after he was hit by a pitch. Emerson appeared in 38 games at Triple-A Tacoma this season, where he slashed .255/.347/.469 with seven homers and 10 stolen bases.

Colt Emerson
Seattle Mariners
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