Colt Emerson News: Drives third homer

Emerson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

In a lefty-lefty matchup against Sean Manaea in the third inning, Emerson yanked an outside sweeper over the right-field fence for a solo homer to open the scoring. He has now gone deep in two of his past three games. The 20-year-old hasn't looked overmatched since being promoted, slashing .250/.340/.568 with three homers, three doubles, a triple, eight RBI and seven runs across 50 plate appearances.