Colt Emerson headshot

Colt Emerson News: Drives third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Emerson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

In a lefty-lefty matchup against Sean Manaea in the third inning, Emerson yanked an outside sweeper over the right-field fence for a solo homer to open the scoring. He has now gone deep in two of his past three games. The 20-year-old hasn't looked overmatched since being promoted, slashing .250/.340/.568 with three homers, three doubles, a triple, eight RBI and seven runs across 50 plate appearances.

Colt Emerson
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Emerson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Emerson See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
5 days ago
Updated Top 400 Dynasty Baseball Prospect Rankings & Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 Dynasty Baseball Prospect Rankings & Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
9 days ago