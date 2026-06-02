Colt Emerson News: Drives third homer
Emerson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Mets.
In a lefty-lefty matchup against Sean Manaea in the third inning, Emerson yanked an outside sweeper over the right-field fence for a solo homer to open the scoring. He has now gone deep in two of his past three games. The 20-year-old hasn't looked overmatched since being promoted, slashing .250/.340/.568 with three homers, three doubles, a triple, eight RBI and seven runs across 50 plate appearances.
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