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Colt Emerson News: Inks $95 million contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 7:30am

The Mariners signed Emerson to an eight-year, $95 million contract extension Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The deal includes a club option for a ninth year and can top $130 million if all incentives are reached. It's a record contract for a player yet to reach the majors. Emerson came close to winning a roster spot with the Mariners in spring training and now, with a new long-term contract, is a good bet to be promoted to the big club sooner rather than later, though he will remain at Triple-A Tacoma for now, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. J.P. Crawford (shoulder) is on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder injury that's nagged at him since the start of spring training and faces an uncertain timetable. Leo Rivas has been filling in at shortstop for Seattle, but the club could eventually look to Emerson to fill that void. Emerson, 20, slashed .285/.383/.458 with 16 homers and 14 steals over three levels in the minors in 2025 and is 5-for-14 with a home run in his first three games at Tacoma in 2026.

Colt Emerson
Seattle Mariners
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