Colt Emerson News: Launches first homer
Emerson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.
Emerson's first major-league hit and first homer came simultaneously, as the top prospect launched a three-run shot to extend the Mariners' lead in the eighth inning. Through two games, the 20-year-old is 1-for-6 (.167) with a walk. With Brendan Donovan (groin) landing on the injured list, Emerson should continue to see steady opportunities at third base moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Emerson See More
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & FallersYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up7 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week44 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets47 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colt Emerson See More