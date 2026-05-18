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Colt Emerson News: Launches first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Emerson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Emerson's first major-league hit and first homer came simultaneously, as the top prospect launched a three-run shot to extend the Mariners' lead in the eighth inning. Through two games, the 20-year-old is 1-for-6 (.167) with a walk. With Brendan Donovan (groin) landing on the injured list, Emerson should continue to see steady opportunities at third base moving forward.

Colt Emerson
Seattle Mariners
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