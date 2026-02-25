Colt Emerson News: Picks up first two spring hits

Emerson went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's Cactus League matchup against the White Sox.

It was a nice showing for Emerson, who'd gone 0-for-5 in his first three spring appearances. The 20-year-old infielder is competing with Cole Young to earn the starting second-base job on Opening Day, though it seems more likely that Emerson will start the year with Triple-A Tacoma. He's coming off an excellent campaign in the minors, where he slashed .285/.383/.458 with 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 130 games across three levels. Even if Emerson doesn't break camp with the Mariners, he's almost certain to make his MLB debut at some point in 2026.